Star Wars Game Announced From Skydance New Media

President of Skydance New Media Amy Hennig and Lucasfilm Games are teaming up to develop a brand new Star Wars game. This will be Hennig’s second attempt at a Star Wars game after her 2017 project based on the popular space opera at EA’s Visceral Studios was ultimately canceled. The exciting news was revealed in a blog post on the official Star Wars website.

In a message to fans, Lucasfilm Games said, “Skydance New Media today announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games to develop and produce a narrative-driven, action-adventure game featuring an original story in the Star Wars galaxy. Helming Skydance New Media is award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, a game-industry legend whose credits include the blockbuster series Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter, and Uncharted.”

Amy Hennig is an avid Star Wars fan and describes her first experience with the franchise as, “I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly.” Adding, “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Douglas Reilly, Vice Preside at Lucasfilm Games said about the collaboration, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure. Their vision for making narrative-driven and engaging interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

Skydance New Media was founded in 2019 “with the goal of creating high-fidelity, richly interactive experiences crafted for traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services and designed to be appealing, inviting, and accessible to a global audience.” The studio has also recently partnered with Marvel to create an all-new game. Keep an eye out for more details!

Source