When will Kingdom Hearts 4 release?

Kingdom Hearts 4 has finally been announced and with that comes the endless speculation for when the game will actually release. Luckily we’re here to break down some facts for you.

While the general public perception is that Kingdom Hearts games take decades to release after announcement, that’s not really true. The longest gap between Kingdom Hearts announcement and Kingdom Hearts release was Kingdom Hearts 3, as that title was announced in 2013 and finally released in 2019. Other than that the gap between Kingdom Hearts games from announcement to release is as follows:

Kingdom Hearts 1: May 17th 2001 – March 28th 2002

Kingdom Hearts Chain of Memories: September 26th, 2003- November 11th, 2004

Kingdom Hearts 2: September 26th 2003- December 22nd, 2005

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days- September 21st, 2007- May 30th, 2009

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep- September 21st 2007- January 9th, 2010

Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded- June 9th 2010- October 7th, 2010

Kingdom Hearts 3D Dream Drop Distance- June 15th, 2010- March 29th, 2012

Kingdom Hearts 3- June 10th 2013- January 25th 2019

We don’t know when Kingdom Hearts 4 is going to release, but personally I’m thinking that it’ll release late 2023 or early 2024. There might be substantial delays, but considering development is already taking place for the game it feels right.