Thor Love and Thunder Gets Massive Viewer Count For Teaser Trailer

World's strongest Avenger with the world's best fans! Thank you for the 209M views in 24hrs! 💪⚡️ https://t.co/nKeNXBX7Wo pic.twitter.com/FsiuDR1MS4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 19, 2022

The wait for Thor Love and Thunder has honestly been a curious one. Because no one expected a 4th movie to happen with Thor given that one didn’t happen with Captain America and Iron Man. And yet, it did, and then the questions started to arise, especially after it was revealed that Natalie Portman would return to be the Mighty Thor, Valkyrie would have her own major storyline in the film, and Thor would be (in part at least) be traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Then, fans waited patiently for a true trailer to drop…and we got one.

The teaser trailer for Thor Love and Thunder dropped yesterday and as Marvel Studios noted on Twitter, the amount of times people watched it was as legendary as the god of thunder himself. As within 24 hours the trailer got an incredibly 209 million views! And you know that’s only gone up as the trailer has continued to circulate.

So, why the massive numbers? It’s honestly not that hard to understand. First and foremost, people were anxious to get a glimpse of this movie given that we are only a few months away from its July release date.

The second part of this is word of mouth, which is always important for trailers like these. Twitter was alight with comments and quotes of the trailer, further showing it around to people who saw the posts. Not to mention, we got a first glimpse at The Mighty Thor, and that definitely got people talking.

Granted, we didn’t see EVERYTHING fans wanted to, but that’s what main trailers are for. If nothing else, this proves that the movie is highly-anticipated and now is going to be rocketing to a massive theatrical release when it comes out soon enough.

Until then? We just wait for the gods to return.

Source: Twitter