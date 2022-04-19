Hayden Christensen Reveals What He Watched Before Coming Back To Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Hayden Christensen is someone who has been dubbed “divisive” by the Star Wars fanbase. Because even now after the Sequel films got their own divisive response (a well-deserved one at that), many still debate how good, or bad, the Prequel films are. Of which, Hayden played Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in two of the films (he also had a brief voice cameo in Rise of Skywalker during the “be with me” scene). But now, he’s set to return in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series where he’ll play Darth Vader once more.

But, since it’s been a while, he admitted in an interview that he refreshed on some things, and not just the ones you’d expect.

“I went back and rewatched all the films,” Christensen recalled. “And I also got into the animated shows, The Clone Wars and Rebels.”

He continued, “It was interesting … They did a lot with these characters in those shows. And they did further explore the relationship. There was interesting stuff there to learn about. It was great fun getting to go back and re-immerse yourself in this world that just continues to grow and become more and more vast.”

He’s not wrong, while he did play the original versions of Anakin (outside of Phantom Menace), it was the Clone Wars and Rebels that further established Anakin and Darth Vader in key points of their life. The impact that they had on others, and further cementing the choices that would be made in Revenge of the Sith.

To that end, some honestly think that Hayden Christensen will not just be donning the Vader suit like he did in Revenge of the Sith, but rather, that he’ll appear to Obi-Wan in his Anakin form at one point or another.

Only time will tell, as the first two episodes of the series arrive on May 27th.

Source: Entertainment Weekly