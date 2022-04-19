Humble Bundle Offering 90% Sale On Hack and Slash Titles

We all love Hack and Slash games, right? It’s definitely a genre that offers a wide range of options; with an endless list of new and old, it’s a wonder how one could pick just any old game. Well, if you’re looking for a few options to choose from, then maybe a sale is a good method to whittle your way through a few well-known titles, and Humble Bundle is the platform that is offering 90 percent off on certain Hack and Slash titles. The company is also contributing to charity with every purchase as well.

Hack and Slash games are perfect for letting off a little bit of steam after a hard day at work. The simple gameplay allows players to battle enemies of all types for hours on end, and you don’t lose any of that invigorating story either. Now, there are some big titles on this list that are sure to excite a few of you; titles from great franchises that are now just a discounted purchase away, we bet you can’t wait to find out what they are. Take a look at some of the selected games below.

Monster Hunter Rise

The Monster Hunter series is arguably the biggest group of games for Capcom, and this latest title is one of the better games as well. Released on PC at the start of the year, it wasn’t long before it started to make waves in the gaming industry and collected a huge number of players in the weeks that followed. The game offers 14 different weapon types that elevate that wonderful gameplay, and the crafting system is another aspect of the great mechanics of the game.

Monster Hunter Rise is now $42.88 from Humble Bundle (was $64.98).

Orcs Must Die! 3

Another new entry in a much-beloved series, Orcs Must Die! 3 is a wonderfully entertaining game that you can either play solo or with a friend. You must blast down hordes of orcs (which was quite obvious wasn’t it), as well as set deadly traps to increase your death tally. This game offers a brand-new story set 20 years after its predecessor, but one that has the same magical problems. It is just a lovely little game where time will pass by quicker than an orc exploding, and that is fast, trust us.

Orcs Must Die! 3 is now $23.19 from Humble Bumble (was $30.93)

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition

The latest game in the long-running series is one of the best, that’s for sure. Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition is set 5 years after the previous game and follows a trio of warriors with demonic powers; the returning Dante, Nero, and a new character called V, who all set out to stop the infamous Demon King Urizen from destroying humans. A superb game really, it builds on what has made the series so well-loved and enhances everything about it to the next level. The deluxe edition also comes with Vergil as well in the sale, you can’t really say no to that.

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition is now $20.79 from Humble Bumble (was $41.59)

There are a whole host of games on the Humble Bundle sale list, have a look at the full breakdown here. Now, remember you can also click the ‘choose charity’ button in the top left of the site before you purchase so you know where the donation is going, which is a nice little extra.