The Last Worker Adds Two Stars To Its Cast

The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure that is to be centered around humanity’s struggles with an increasingly automated world. Now, that might sound a little brief but you’d be lying if you said it didn’t interest you. Well, the news today is that the makers of the game have added a couple of stars to its ranks; two names that are no stranger to the video game industry at all, and on top of that, they have also released a new trailer for the upcoming game, which you can watch below.

Zelda Williams (daughter of Robin) and Tommie Earl Jenkins have joined the cast of The Last Worker, the news was announced today by the publishers of the game, Wired Productions, and the developer’s Wolf & Wood and Oiffy. Williams is known for her work in The Legend of Korra and Jenkins has lent his voice to Death Stranding as well, so they know a thing or two about great voice acting, that’s for sure.

Wired Productions were the publishers of the recently released psychological horror game Martha is Dead, whilst Wolf & Wood are known for their work in the virtual horror genre with games like A Chair in a Room: Greenwater. So, the game is in safe hands it seems with this quartet power team.

And like we also mentioned, the game also comes with a new trailer which is dubbed ‘End-Stage Capitalism’, and it features Williams as well as existing cast members David Hewlett, Jason Isaacs, and Olafur Darri Olafsson, and it aims to provide a deeper look into the game’s dystopian world which is full of mysteries and wonder.

On the role, Zelda Williams spoke out by saying “Who would’ve thought a casual conversation on Twitter in the middle of a global pandemic would somehow lead us here. I’ll be forever grateful that Jorg saw fit to send another battle-weary warrior woman my way, and it was a joy to lend my voice to her.” She has a great distinctive voice as well and has clearly inherited her dad’s talents when it comes to the art of voice acting.

The Last Worker is due to be released on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, COG, and Quest, sometime in the final third of 2022

