Will Punisher Season 3 Come To Disney Plus?

The fate of Marvel’s The Punisher still hangs in the unknown balance. The show first aired on Netflix and was one of its most popular shows aside from its brother show Daredevil. Frank Castle made his first-ever appearance in Daredevil season 2 before getting his own show on Netflix in November 2017, and after the end of its second season two years later in 2019, we were hoping and expecting more.

After Netflix unexpectedly canceled all their Marvel shows including, Daredevil and The Punisher as well as the rest of the Defenders’ shows. This news left us wondering what would happen to our beloved characters next. At least until Disney moved all the Defenders’ shows to their streaming platform and Charlie Cox had a Matt Murdock cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Punisher Season 3 Is Not Yet Confirmed

The action-packed series obviously would not have a Season 3 on any streaming service other than Disney Plus, since Netflix discontinued it in 2019 and all rights went back to Disney. So it definitely takes away the chance of us getting the show on any other platform.

With the show now being on Disney Plus, having both seasons available for its viewers, makes a lot of fans wonder if they might renew the show. Fans and Jon Bernthal himself have expressed wanting a Season 3 and being on board for it, as long as “it’s done right.”

“It needs ti be a level of darkness,” Jon Bernthal said about The Punisher being a apart of Disney’s MCU. “I think if there’s any let up on that character, you do a disservice to the character, to every iteration of the character, to every comic book that’s come before, and to all of the unbelieveable fans of the character.”

Since the show has been added to Disney Plus with parental controls with it being R-rated, many hope that the show won’t pick up the same light-heartedness that many other MCU shows have had. Moon Knight does dip its toes into the darker world of Marvel, but not quite enough for the level of the murderous Punisher. And with Charlie Cox’s Matthew Murdock now being in the MCU, it is a perfect reason to bring back Frank Castle.

As of right now, nothing has been confirmed for the fact of our beloved Frankie, but many of us can hope for the show to return in 2023/2024.

