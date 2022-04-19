Marvel Fans Get A Peak Into The Office Of Kevin Feige!

It’s rare in this life that one person truly has an impact on a massive thing. A person can help invent something that changes the world, that’s true, or be a leader of something, but to truly guide something on a massive scale and be appreciated for it? That’s rare. And yet, that’s exactly what Kevin Feige is to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He may not have started out as its “figurehead” but eventually he got that job and became the President of Marvel Studios. Something that wasn’t even considered before the MCU was made.

It was Kevin Feige that helped ensure that the Avengers got made, that characters like Black Panther and Captain Marvel and others got their own solo films (when certain previous Marvel heads were very much against it…) and that the MCU took risks on characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy, Shang-Chi and beyond. In short, he’s the man of the MCU, and fans are eternally grateful for what he has done.

And in honor of him, and the release of the teaser for Thor Love and Thunder, Asad Ayaz, the president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios went into Feige’s office and took a picture of everything that he had memorabilia-wise and it is quite a collection.

He has a Mark I Iron Man bust, he has helmets for both Iron Man and Ant-Man, and a really cool hoodie outlining the MCU movies that have been made so far (with more coming as you all know).

It’s not surprising that Feige has all of this for the very basic reason that he really does love the MCU with all he has. He’s dedicated a lot to making it not just succeed, but continue to succeed, including helping it through the pandemic and setting up the Disney+ side of things.

And fans will trust him in whatever moves he makes next…including the items he puts in his office next.

Source: Twitter