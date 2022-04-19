Gal Gadot Gives Update On Wonder Woman 3

While there are many reasons to wonder what is going to happen with the DC Comics slate of films, there are a few things that fans can take heart in. Not the least of which is that there are films being made right now regardless of the recent merger with Discovery, and plans for films in both this year and 2023 are going to be quite fulfilling via Black Adam, Shazam Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Batgirl, and so on. But, another film that is looming out there is Wonder Woman 3.

The first Wonder Woman is widely-praised as one of the best superhero movies ever made, and Wonder Woman 1984 was one that got hurt by the global pandemic pushing it back over and over again…to the point where some people really didn’t like the deep plot and message within.

That being said, a third film is indeed happening with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, and during an interview, Gadot gave an update on the script:

“We’re talking!” Gadot said. “We’re actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it’s all wheels are working and turning and I’m super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it’s made.”

That may not sound like much, but both Gal and Patty have been very busy both before and during the pandemic. Including Jenkins getting contracted to make a Rogue Squadron movie. Not to mention, especially after the divisive response to 1984, they want to make sure this movie captures what they did the first time around.

More than likely, the film will be set in the modern times of the DCEU, but as for who might be her opponent, or who else might show up…we’ll just have to wait and see.

Source: Forbes