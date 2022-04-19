Xbox Game Pass to Add Bugsnax, Research and Destroy

Turnip Boy is also arriving on the scene.

Those searching for something new to play on Xbox Game Pass won’t have to wait long. Microsoft has announced the next wave of new content for the popular service, with a few games already available to play right now.

New games available immediately on Xbox Game Pass include:

F1 2021 (Cloud) EA Play

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) EA Play

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected]

Four more titles will be available to play later this month, including:

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – April 26

Research and Destroy (Console and PC) – April 26

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – April 28

Unsouled (Console and PC) [email protected] – April 28

The Xbox Touch Controls service has also added twelve new titles to the lineup, including:

Ben 10

Besiege

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Edge of Eternity

Hitman Trilogy

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Paw Patrol

Race with Ryan

Transformers Battlegrounds

Windjammers 2

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

You’ll want to play these games before they leave the service soon, according to Microsoft:

Cricket 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

According to the official blog, more Ubisoft games will be added to the service in the near future. “In the next two months, Assassin’s Creed Origins will join the library for cloud, console, and PC via Ubisoft Connect app. We will also bring For Honor: Marching Fire Edition to PC via Ubisoft Connect app, and upgrade to the Marching Fire Edition for cloud and console,” the post reads.

In late March, news broke that Xbox Game Pass would soon be adding a ‘Family Plan’ model, enabling different members of one household to share a library through a single subscription.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced that anyone who, while logged into their Microsoft Account on PC, played Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite or Age Of Empires 4 at any time before February 28 would recieve three months of PC Game Pass for free.

