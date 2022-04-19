Sega to Release Reboots of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio

Earlier this month, Sega revealed some details on its aforementioned ‘Super Game’ project. A five-year plan, executive vice president Shuji Utsumi has addressed the initiative as “the development of AAA titles that cross over Sega’s comprehensive range of technologies.” Fans have been eyeing the project with a wary gaze, concerned that NFTs may come into play sooner or later. Those fears have fallen by the wayside for the moment, as the punk rock Dreamcast cult classics Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are reportedly getting big-budget remakes.

According to Bloomberg, the two titles will be the first released under the Sega ‘Super Game’ project, with both in early stages of creation. Some sources claim that Crazy Taxi has been in development for over a year, with a potential release date cited for 2024 or 2025.

When discussing the meaning of the phrase ‘Super Game,’ Utsumi explained that such an auspicious title must meet four criteria. It must be multi-platform, must have global multi-language development, must be released simultaneously worldwide, and must be a AAA game. “In other words, you can imagine that the scale of game development will be that of a global blockbuster,” he said in an interview earlier this month.

Sadly, Utsumi also seems to think that NFTs are an inescapable part of the future of gaming.

“It is a natural extension for the future of gaming that it will expand to involve new areas such as cloud gaming and NFT,” he says. “We are also developing SuperGame from the perspective of how far different games can be connected to each other.”

Crazy Taxi was originally released for the Dreamcast in 1999, spawning a number of sequels. The game’s soundtrack remains a hit to this day, including tracks from popular bands The Offspring and Bad Religion. It is the second best-selling Dreamcast game after Sonic Adventure.

Jet Set Radio, released in North America as Jet Grind Radio, was released in 2000 and featured a unique cel-shaded art style. It recieved critical acclaim for its gameplay, music, and visuals upon release.

