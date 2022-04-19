Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date Moved to Summer

In a world filled with delays, be the opposite. The much anticipated next installment in the Xeno franchise, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, was announced during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct for a September release. While fans seemed to be perfectly happy with that, Nintendo has decided to alter that date in the best way. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will now be released on July 29 for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo YouTube channel has also uploaded a new release date trailer to mark the announcement, which includes more gameplay footage and the updated combat system. A bit more backstory for the title is also teased.

The trailer also confirms that a special edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively on the My Nintendo Store, including special packaging artwork by Masatsugu Saito, a steel book and a 250-page hardcover art book. Details on preorders will likely be released in the coming weeks.

During the initial announcement of the game in February, fans learned that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will feature an entirely new cast of characters. The dual protagonists Noah and Mio were previously highlighted on the official Nintendo Twitter page.

A new ‘interlink’ system will allow certain characters to team up to create one giant and extremely powerful form called Ouroboros.

Late last week, a new piece of key art was unveiled on the official website showing six characters instead of the previous key art, which only showed two.

Some other popular Nintendo titles are slated to release in 2022, including Splatoon 3 and Bayonetta 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released for the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022. The first Xenoblade Chronicles was released for the Wii in June 2010. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was released for the Switch in 2017. The sequel was highly successful, quickly becoming the best-selling game in the Xeno franchise and the best-selling game of Monolith Soft ever, selling nearly 2 million copies worldwide as of December 2019.

