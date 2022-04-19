FromSoftware Could Be A Target Of Sony’s Acquisition Plans

FromSoftware the beloved developer behind Elden Ring and the Dark Souls series could be the target of Sony’s acquisition plans. That’s according to Serkan Toto of the Japan-based consultancy firm Kantan Games. Toto refers to rumors that FromSoftware is a target of Sony’s acquisition plans but doesn’t clarify where the rumors are coming from. So take the following with a grain of salt. Here’s what Toto had to say about the rumor.

One of my favorite studios, Tokyo-based FromSoftware, is currently rumored to be an M&A candidate for Sony. Here is a quick run-down of its weird background feat. pigs, right-wing newspapers, Toyota and the metaverse. And their early valuation… unspeakable. Serkan Toto

Sony has been rumored to be in the process of a large acquisition for some time now. Tidbits have been revealed here and there but nothing concrete has been revealed about Sony’s plans. The rumored acquisition is widely believed to be at least in part fuelled by Microsoft’s purchase of Activision-Blizzard earlier this year. Sony already announced its purchase of Bungie since then but that deal was in the works for some time before Microsoft announced its purchase.

FromSoftware would be a big get for PlayStation. The developer is currently enjoying its time in the limelight as one of the most popular studios around. The recent release of Elden Ring has even solidified the company as a major mainstream studio. FromSoftware also has a history of working closely with Sony. The company’s Souls series began as a PlayStation exclusive with Demon’s Souls in 2009. Despite Souls games going multiplatform after that, FromSoftware went back to PlayStation with Bloodborne, another PlayStation exclusive Souls game.

FromSoftware would also fit at least one of the criteria that is known about Sony’s potential acquisition. Last week, Jeff Grubb commented on rumors that Kojima Productions would be purchased by Sony saying that the name he had heard is “bigger” than Kojima Productions. FromSoftware certainly fits that bill.

Source