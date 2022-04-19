Minecraft Movie In The Works Starring Jason Mamoa

Minecraft fans rejoice! Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a new movie based on the popular video game is in the works and will star Jason Mamoa (Aquaman, Dune). The director of Napoleon Dynamite, Jared Hess, is set to direct and the whole production is being distributed by Warner Bros. This Minecraft movie is just the latest video game-based movie that has gone into production since the trend has taken hold of Hollywood. Just this year, has seen the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, production updates from the set of The Last of Us series, and the announcement of Amazon’s Mass Effect show.

The Minecraft film’s producers will include Dune’s Mary Parent, Roy Lee, and Jill Messick will receive a posthumous credit after her 2018 death. Executive producers Jon Berg, Cale Boyter, and Jon Spaihts have also signed onto the film. The movie has been in development with Warner Bros. for several years, with Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia) previously attached to the Minecraft movie. It looks like the project is finally getting off the ground now final negotiations with Mamoa have completed.

The Minecraft film won’t be the first time that Jason Momoa has teamed up with Warner Bros. The studio also leads production on all of the current DC films, including 2018’s Aquaman and next year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which both star Mamoa. Additionally, the action star was recently in the news for signing on to play the villain in the next and final Fast and Furious film.

The mega-popular block-building game first launched in 2011 and took the gaming community by storm in a way that few games have. Minecraft achieved over 100 million users after just a few years and prompted Microsoft to purchase the game’s studio, Mojang, in 2014 for $2.5 billion.

Stay tuned for more news on the Minecraft movie as it develops.

Source