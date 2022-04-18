Nintendo Appears to be Close to Releasing GBA Games for Switch

Nintendo has been making slow-but-steady progress with its ongoing efforts to build up the Nintendo Switch Online service. One of its key features is giving customers access to retro titles across a variety of systems; currently including the NES, SNES, SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64.

Now, it appears that another system’s lineup of titles will be added to this list: the GameBoy Advance.

Twitter user “@trashbandacoot” posted a screenshot showing alleged evidence of Nintendo’s official GBA emulator for the Switch.

So Nintendo's official Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch just leaked. Now it's just a matter of waiting for NSO to add GBA. pic.twitter.com/mEJcKrRtzL — Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot) April 18, 2022

This report was further corroborated by a different Twitter user, “@MondoMega” who then posted a list of different games that are said to have been tested with the emulator so far.

The library of GBA games they've tested for this thing is massive. Tested is the key word; doesn't mean they'll all actually launch on the service. Yellow = in the rom folder at some point but not in the leaked build.



There's one other game with evidence of being tested though- https://t.co/QQDBDcdAZp pic.twitter.com/lGSB4Mg7Gt — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) April 18, 2022

With the cat now apparently out of the bag, all we can do at this point is wait for Nintendo to officially make a move. For now, though, the company has yet to say anything that fully backs up these alleged reports. With this being the case, they must be labeled as a rumor. Nevertheless, the evidence shown does seem rather convincing.

Back in late 2021, Nintendo unveiled the Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch Online. This higher tier of the service offers additional perks, including access to the aforementioned libraries of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles. Thus, it wouldn’t be surprising if this alleged new GBA library is integrated into the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack as well, further adding to its value.

It does seem that Nintendo really is trying to turn Switch Online into a viable successor to the Virtual Console, which NSO has practically replaced at this point. That said, some fans are still miffed about the relatively light number of games available for each system; still paling in comparison to what the Virtual Console on Wii, 3DS and Wii U offered.

That said, the biggest advantage of Nintendo Switch Online is the fact that you gain access to the variety of libraries for one price rather than having to pay for individual games. Thus, as more systems and their accompanying games like the GBA are added, Switch Online becomes more and more viable.

[Source: GoNintendo]