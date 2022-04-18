The Batman Releases Opening Scene Online

The Batman is still one of the most talked about films of this year (for now at least, Doctor Strange is coming back to theaters soon, just saying), and despite it not even being in theaters for two month (but having a good haul in that time frame), the film has already made it onto HBO Max for people to go and enjoy on their television sets. But, in case you need a little prompting in regards to watching it on the service, they’ve dropped the opening 10 minutes of the movie to entice you to jump into it in full.

We’re going to get a little spoiler-ish here, so you’ve been warned.

The opening ten minutes are the ones that feature the first appearance of The Riddler as he gets his first victim, as well as the narration by Bruce Wayne as to what he’s been doing in Gotham, and the fear he’s trying to instill into the wicked so that they fear the shadows. It then ends in the now famous “I’m vengeance” fight scene with one of the thugs.

All in all, it’s a very good snapshot of what the movie is in full (as in almost 3 hours full), so if you’re hesitant about watching the whole movie until you can get a feel for it, this is a good way to do that.

Ironically though, despite some deleted scenes and a lot of buzz being made since release, the movie hasn’t gotten a sequel approval as of yet. Though that might just be because of the merger with Discovery, as everything is up in the air on that front. Matt Reeves does have ideas, he’s made that clear, and Robert Pattinson said he would be fine with being Batman again.

We’ll just have to wait and see if The Batman gets another shot at saving his city.

