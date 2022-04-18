Elden Ring Players Getting Banned for Picking Up Underpants

If Japanese RPGs are known for one thing, it’s fanservice. It’s hard to imagine Elden Ring, the current favorite for 2022 Game of the Year, including such a thing, but a group of dataminers recently released information about a certain piece of risque armor. Part of Fia’s Deathbed armor set, the Deathbed Smalls is, for lack of a better description, a pair of skimpy black panties. The item is unobtainable but still exists in the game’s files, and was likely removed for being just a tad too sexy. As expected, some people really want to wear this piece of lingerie, and it’s causing problems for players across the board.

One player decided to create a cheat allowing players to equip the Deathbed Smalls using console commands. Now, someone is joining other players’ games and dropping the unobtainable armor piece on the ground for other players to pick up later. Who is this bandit? It’s unclear, but social media has taken to calling them the ‘Pantsu Dealer.’

If you think picking up the undies is a good idea, think again. Grabbing them will trigger Elden Ring‘s anti-cheat and will grace your screen with this terrifying message.

Getting your account soft banned will force you to play in offline mode or in an online pool filled with other terrible cheaters. Whether just picking up this item seems like enough of an offense to be shamed for 6 months is up to you, but the rules are the rules. Some users on Reddit have also claimed that deleting the item after picking it up isn’t enough to get around the ban. To do that, you’ll need to uninstall and reinstall the game–and yes, that means deleting your save file.

Elden Ring was officially released worldwide on February 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Two days prior to release, the game became the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. It has sold over 12 million copies to date.

