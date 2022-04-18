Next-Gen NASCAR Vehicles Race into Rocket League

Rocket League and NASCAR have teamed up for yet another promo, this time including three new vehicles: the lineup of “Next-Gen” NASCAR cars.

Dubbed as the new “Gen 8” cars, the Next Gen NASCAR Ford Mustang, Next Gen NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro and NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry have all been handsomely modeled for their virtual debut in Rocket League.

These new NASCR vehicles in Rocket League are based on the actual cars that have recently made their way onto the scene of real NASCAR races this year. These “Next Gen” vehicles are the eighth iteration of NASCAR’s stock car lineage, sporting brand-new chassis design and improved aerodynamics that seek to roll above what the controversial designs of their Gen 7 predecessors.

A big perk of each of the three new NASCAR vehicles in Rocket League is that they al feature the same hitbox as the legendary Dominus; a popular car of choice for a lot of pro-players. Thus, these new vehicles will allow seasoned players to quickly get into the swing of things, despite the new set of wheels.

Speaking of wheels, the Goodyear Racing Wheels are an added cosmetic that come a part of the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass, which these vehicles are also included in. Additional cosmetics for the Next Gen cars include various official racing decals/liveries from NASCAR for the vehicles and matching player banners. The vehicles also come with authentic engine audio from the real, grizzly roaring of actual stock cars.

Purchasing the NASCAR Fan Pass will be the only way for players to unlock these new vehicles and all of their additional cosmetic items. But, this same Fan Pass will also grant free access to “two more high-octane content updates later this year”. Psyonix states that the first of these new pieces of NASCAR content for Rocket League will launch sometime in Summer 2022, with the other coming in the Fall. Other than the two unannounced unlocks, one more part of the Fall update to the Fan Pass will be new promotional decals for each of the three vehicles, along with new NASCAR decals for Rocket League’s own Octane, Fennec and Dominus vehicles.

The new 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass will be available for purchase for a limited time (April 20-26, 2022). It will run buyers 1100 Rocket League Credits.