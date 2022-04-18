Call of Duty: Vanguard Gets Multiple Fixes With April 18 Update – Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Vanguard has received its second major update of the month and the latest patch notes contain a few fixes for glitches that have been exploited over the last few weeks. The biggest glitch was with the Glide Bomb killstreak. The killstreak could be used to tag enemy players to see them through walls, even after it had been deployed. Other glitches that have been fixed aren’t quite as serious as being able to see enemy players through walls but they’re still appreciated. Check out the full list of updates and changes in the patch notes below.

Maps

Castle Addressed an issue where Operators could be invisible during the MVP Voting phase.



Modes

Search & Destroy Bomb timers will now always be shown on the HUD.

Arms Race Improved physics when colliding with a Nebula Crate using the CD12 Transport vehicle.



Weapons

Combat Shield (Melee) Addressed an issue that caused Operator heads to disappear when using a Combat Shield and Akimbo weapons.



Killstreaks

Glide Bomb (5 Kills) Targetting UI elements will no longer persist if a teammate uses a Ball Turret Gunner while the player’s Glide Bomb is active.



Ranked Play

Addressed an issue that prevented some players from being placed on a Ladder after completing their 5 Skill Evaluation matches.

User Interface & Experience

Progression is now accurately displayed on the Rank widget in Multiplayer menus.

Players can now access the Armory while the cross-platform play option is disabled.

Operators will now showcase the correct Weapon during the countdown of a Free-for-All match.

Fixed a crash when resuming the game from an idle state on Xbox consoles.

Bundles & Cosmetics

The Hard Shell Bundle will now grant the correct item for the Typhoon Weapon Charm.

Addressed an issue that prevented Halima’s face from properly animating during loot previews.



ZOMBIES

Stability

Addressed a stability issue where players would be kicked from a match when reviving a player using melee and tactical items only.

Added stability fixes for crashes that would occur while inspecting the Decimator Shield or Ray Gun. Weapon inspects for both of these items have been enabled.

Source