Thor Love and Thunder Gets Synopsis

As we reported earlier, Thor Love and Thunder has FINALLY gotten a teaser trailer for fans to witness and enjoy. And many have been picking the trailer clean in order to figure out the smallest of details as to what might happen next and where the adventure might lead Thor and friends. But now, Marvel has helped fans out on that front, as they’ve released the first official synopsis for the movie and it’s rather revealing in certain ways.

Here’s what it says:

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

So yeah, that’s a lot of details that weren’t expressed in the trailer above. Not the least of which is that Gorr is not shown in the trailer, but has been known to be the villain of the piece for some time. The other thing is that of Mjolnir, which we did see in the trailer with Jane Foster, because if you recall, that hammer was shattered by Hela and Thor didn’t recollect the pieces, and yet, it was somehow put together and went to Jane. Curious, no?

Also, it’s good to hear that Valkyrie will be doing more than rocking a suit in this movie as kings need to defend their kingdoms, right?

We’ll hopefully learn more when Thor Love and Thunder arrives in July.

Source: ComicBook.com