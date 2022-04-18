Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Voice Actor Talks Fulfilling Dream Via Movie

The Dragon Ball Super franchise hasn’t had it easy for the last few years. They came off strong after the Broly movie released (and got the highest box office gross of any film of the franchise) and fans were begging for more. What they got instead was a long, long, LONG wait because between the pandemic and other factors, things just weren’t going their way, at all. But then, the reveal of Dragon Ball Super Super Hero happened and things were great…until a hack happened at Toei Animation that pushed the release of the film back several months.

However, the film is now set to release in Japan in the Summer and possibly the fall for the West, so we’re back on track once again. And one of the people most happy about this is Mamoru Miyano, who is the voice actor behind one of the new villains in Super Hero via Gamma 2 (of the Red Ribbon Army). But it’s not for the reason you think. Because he’s not overly hyping the movie because of his own character, but rather, the character that Gamma 2 faces a lot in the teaser trailers: Piccolo.

According to Miyano, Piccolo plays a huge role in Super Hero, and has some really great fight scenes, including ones with Gamma 2. Miyano talked about how trilling it was to go and meet the voice actor for Piccolo in Toshio Furukawa. He said that Furukawa gave his all for this part and did incredible with the fight sequences, so that’s definitely something to look forward to.

The big mystery of this film is very much one of how this will build upon the franchise as a whole. Fans want the anime to return, especially since the manga has plenty of material for them to build off of currently. But we’ll just have to see what the future holds after Super Hero arrives.

Source: ComicBook.com