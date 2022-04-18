El Shaddai: Ascension Of The Metatron Gets Announced For Switch

The 2011 cult-classic action game, El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron is finally getting a Nintendo Switch port. Just last year, game developers Ignition Tokyo breathed new life into the popular game after releasing a remastered version on Steam. Today, the studio released a video broadcast on YouTube sharing the good news, that the classic game would be coming to Nintendo consoles. The video is all in Japanese but fans can take a look below!

The game’s director reveals in the video that more information on El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron will be shared on the 11th anniversary of the game’s PS3 and Xbox 360 release, April 28, 2022. Today’s news will be music to the ears of fans everywhere who have been waiting years to be able to play the classic game. A Nintendo Switch release makes the hack-and-slash title more accessible to a whole community of new gamers.

For those unfamiliar with El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, the game’s Steam page describes it as “a unique third-person action-adventure filled with a deeply artistic world-building, outstanding aesthetics, and thrilling battles. Experience an incredible mix of 2D-like platformer action and a colorful 3D world in an exceptional setting.” Adding, “El Shaddai‘s artistic setting aims to provide a canvas-like world that changes in an organic way as long as you progress your adventure. The world keeps changing constantly in the most creative and innovative ways, perhaps even nostalgic.”

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron has players use “our buttons: jump, attack, guard and weapon stealing. But this simple way of proceeding is deeper than one can expect. There is no need for manuals or walkthroughs to get into the game, but if anyone is ready to deepen into the mechanics, the game will offer a profound, precise, and rewarding timing-based action experience. The motto of El Shaddai’s gameplay always was to be ‘easy but profound.’ Many of the game’s mechanics such as the offense-defense systems were carefully created to provide the best possible game feel.”

Check out this nostalgic game on Steam today, and stay tuned for more information on the Nintendo Switch version.

Source