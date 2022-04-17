Free Content For Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Unveiled

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla developers have unveiled their content road map for April and May and it shown that players of the RPG game will be getting a lot of free content to dive into.

After its release back in 2020, Valhalla has received a ton of digital content for players to get stuck into, including the huge expansion Dawn of Ragnarök which was said to be ”the most ambitious expansion in franchise history.”

The Dawn of Ragnarök expansion adds all new powers for players to use, including the ability to shape-shift into a Raven to use in battle, a whole new area to explore, all new enemies to defeat and a brand-new quest line playing as Odin himself.

The latest roadmap was revealed through a tweet on the games official Twitter page which states what players can expect from the updates:

We’ve got a lot of free content in the coming weeks for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

✅Two Title Updates

⚔️Mastery Challenge Pack 2

☀️Return of the Ostara Festival

🛡️ All New Armory Building



They also tweeted the following image, which details a timeframe of the above:

As you can see from the image above, we should expect the first update(s) on April 19th, and the others will follow shortly after. We can expect two new title updates, an all new armory building feature update and even a time-limited event of the Ostara Festival which is returning – all for free.

I’m sure there will be a lot more updates in the near future and we can expect another road map detailing what those updates may be – but we can look forward to a ton of new content very, very soon.

