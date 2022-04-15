Leslie Grace Reacts To Being In Batgirl Costume

Batgirl as a whole is a character who has not technically been adapted faithfully in live-action. Yes, we saw her in Batman & Robin, but that was a much different character in various ways. But thankfully, that does seem to be changing with the upcoming HBO Max film. One that is starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon (complete with red hair).

A big question that would come out at first was that of the outfit she would wear. The answer was revealed when it was shown in the first promo picture for the movie which showed the “Batgirl of Burnside” outfit, and Leslie was very happy about how she looked in the outfit:

“Since I found out that I would be taking on this project, I was so excited and I was just mind blown, really. It was really kind of crazy to wrap my head around it,” Grace began. “But then once I got into that final version of the suit with the cowl on, and all the makeup and hair and everything, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really Batgirl. Like, what is happening right now? Am I in another dimension? Like, what is going on?’ So it was incredible. It was a beautiful experience.”

She also reaffirmed that filming has finished and she’s very excited for it:

“We’re all wrapped up now and I can’t wait for everyone to see this film. I can’t wait to see myself. Once our directors edit and everything [I am excited to see that]. But I mean it’s jam-packed with action, with drama, with love. There’s some real moral to the story,” she continued. “There’s some real heart to this story. We go through a lot of different fundamental things that happen to all of us in the plot of the film, through all the characters. And so I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

There’s no release date for the movie just yet, so stay tuned!

Source: PopCulture