Guardians of the Galaxy Wouldn’t Have Felt Right Outwith James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is almost done filming, which makes many fans excited. Not to mention the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 holiday special coming this holiday season to Disney+. According to star actor Karen Gillan, Vol. 3 would have been an entirely different movie without writer and director James Gunn.

While MCU actress Gillan was promoting a new film, Dual, she told The Hollywood Reporter that the ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, ad Vin Diesel were ‘so excited to be back together.’

“The feeling was giddy excitement,” Gillan said. “The whole family was back together and we truly do feel like a family. And just wouldn’t have felt right without James back with us. It just wouldn’t have been the same movie.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released May 23rd, 2023, with Will Poulter, Sylvester Stallone, and Chukwudi Iwuji joining the cast.

As for more times we’ll see the Guardians on the big screen, we can expect to see them in Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special coming later this year.

