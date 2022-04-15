Season 2 of Hawkeye Gets Bad News From Marvel

It is a sad day for everyone who has enjoyed Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye on Disney+, as the show got some very disappointing news. Reported by a Variety article, Disney is beginning to submit its shows for a collection of Emmy awards. Like WandaVistion, both Hawkeye and Moon Knight have been submitted for the Limited Series category, which hints at the fact and suggests the shows will not be continuing into a Season 2. This news is very upsetting for the fans who hoped to get a second series of these Marvel shows. While Marvel Studios had initially intended to have Loki added into the same category for the Emmys, the plan changed when confirmation that the god of mischief played by Tom Hiddleston would be returning in a Season 2,

The first season of Hawkeye was a big hit for both fans and critics, especially with its many cameos that opened the door for many future works that have been rumored about. The series also introduced Kate Bishop to us all, brought back Yelena Belova, and reintroduced fans to Kingpin after not seeing him since Netflix’s Daredevil show that was canceled and just recently moved to Disney+.

As for a potential return for Hawkeye, executive producer Rhys Thomas noted that while he’s looking forward to seeing Kate Bishop grow as an MCU character and progress, he’s not sure it’ll be through a second season. “I cannot speak to future plans in the tradition of secrecy,” said Thomas. “I love walking on the streets of MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again.

Marvel Studios Shows That Are Getting A Season 2

As of right now, the only Marvel Studios series that have been confirmed a Season 2 are Loki and What If…? It is not confirmed when Hiddleston’s show will return, but What If…? writer A.C. Bradley confirmed that the animated series’ second season is scheduled to release in 2022.

While Moon Knight may not return for a second season, the show’s creators are convinced that Marc Spector will play a significant future role in the MCU. In reference to Marvel, director Mohamed Diab said, “keep expressing every day how much they love the show, but it’s not like any other show, meaning on the other show, outside of the Marvel universe, meaning any Tv series, if it’s good, you know that you’re going to get a second season, but one WandaVision was great and you didn’t get a second season, you went to something else. So what I’m absolutely sure of is that Moon Knight is staying, staying for a long time, in my opinion.” This statement should bring hope to the hearts of fans of Moon Knight.

