Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Crosses 500K Sold!

YES! #TheGreatAceAttorney Chronicles has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide! Thank you to all of our passionate fans who have made this game a great success! pic.twitter.com/Er9STXhsnS — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) April 15, 2022

The Ace Attorney franchise is actually a bit more robust than a lot of people like to admit. Mainly because it’s very popular in Japan as well as the US, and that has led to a lot of things. Including an anime of their adventures, a live-action movie (believe it) and more to help “fill in the gaps” within the story. But, another thing that has happened a few times is that of spinoffs. One of which was a prequel set of games revolving around the ancestor of Phoenix Wright. This would later become compiled for last years release of Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

In the combined two games, you play as Ryunosuke, who as noted is the ancestor of Phoenix Wright (ace attorney!). But like his descendent, we mean Ryunosuke when he is just a rookie lawyer in feudal Japan at a key point in history. The mysteries that unravel are both unique and layered, and feature different mechanics than the standard Ace Attorney saga. Hence why they weren’t released over in the West for some time.

But today, the official Twitter handle for Ace Attorney revealed that the Great Ace Attorney Chronicles have crossed over 500,000 units sold, even calling it a “great success” and thanking fans for helping make it so.

Now, some might question why 500K is a “great success” for this long-running franchise. That would be because these games were already out in Japan and not considered as “successful” there as the standard Ace Attorney titles. Plus, the different game mechanics made many wonder if it would be successful at all. So to reach that goal in under a year? Yes, that’s successful.

Of course, now the question is whether Ace Attorney 7 will ever happen to potentially wrap up the Phoenix Wright Saga.

We’re waiting Capcom…

Source: Twitter