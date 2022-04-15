Mario Golf Has Arrived For Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Members

Go FORE the win in Mario Golf, now available on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



Tag a friend you’re going to conquer the fairway with in multiplayer mode! pic.twitter.com/yz6wgDMpAr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 15, 2022

Nintendo has been using their Nintendo Switch Online service to go and bring back a lot of classic games for people to play. And then, with their Expansion Pack, they’ve been having their players enjoy even MORE games via the addition of the N64 and other console titles. As of today, another has been added in the form of Mario Golf. This was of course one of the original Mario sports titles, and one of the ones that would set the stage for all the sports games to come within the franchise.

This of course includes Mario Golf Super Rush which came out on the Nintendo Switch last year to fair enough success. But if you’re in a mood to play the original, that is now available to you…so long as you have the Expansion Pack.

The Expansion Pack is still one of the more controversial things that Nintendo has done as of late. Not the least of which is because of how they’re making you pay quite a bit more in order to play games that have been out for decades now at times. The “rival services” like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus offer more recent and high-profile titles for a much lower price.

Some have come to like it, especially since Nintendo has put in bonus material like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass, which will come with your purchase of the Expansion Pack for free. Also, Animal Crossing New Horizons gets some DLC content for free if they get the pack, so there’s that.

There are only a few more “highlighted” N64 games that are known to be arriving on the Expansion Pack soon, but, that might just mean that Nintendo is going to unveil more soon enough.

