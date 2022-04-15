Batgirl Movie Star Talks Working With Batman and Firefly

While the current state of DC Comics movies are a bit up in the air, we do know of some projects that are still going through right now, and one of them is Batgirl. We can say this because not only did they case Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon…they’re already done with the filming of the movie! Which shows just how advanced they are in production and that we’ll probably see her early in 2023 on HBO Max.

Now that things are a bit opened up for Grace, she’s been talking in interviews about what it’s like working with some of the legendary cast:

“Oh my gosh. Such a blessing, such a school. I got to really soak up the knowledge of our veterans like Brendan Fraser, who plays our villain Firefly,” Grace began. “Never in a million years did I think that on my second film, I would be on a set with Brendan and J.K. Simmons playing my character’s dad, and Michael Keaton, the O.G Tim Burton Batman.”

“That’s the stuff you can only dream of. So anytime I was on set with any of them, I’m always soaking up,” the actress continued. “Anytime I’m on set period, even if I am the only person on camera, I’m trying to soak up from the crew from. Any amount of experience [is helpful]. And our crew is incredible as well. But those guys, they were just so generous with their knowledge. And there were so many fun conversations with Brendan and with J.K. It was incredible.”

It’s good that she had that much love for the cast because that showed she was having fun doing this film. Barbara Gordon is a very dear character to many DC Comics fans, and they want this Batgirl film to succeed.

Will it? We’ll have to wait for its release to find out!

Source: PopCulture