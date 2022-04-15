ESO High Isle Chapter Preview Reveals New World And Game System To Explore

The new expansion for ESO is coming soon and ahead of the June release window, Bethesda has released a new Chapter Preview video to share more about the upcoming adventure for The Elder Scrolls Online community. High Isle, the new year-long Chapter for ESO, is set to release on June 6th for PC and Stadia, and on Jun 21st for Xbox and PlayStation.

In the Chapter Preview, ZeniMax Online Studio Director Matt Firor introduced the new High Isle content with an exclusive look at some of the new features players can look forward to in the expansion. High Isle will give players a brand new world to explore with the Systres Archipelago, a new idyllic, luxury island setting that serves as a home for the elite in Breton society. As explained in the video, High Isle will have more of a focus on bright, picturesque settings as opposed to some of the darker and more gritty locations that have come in previous Chapters such as Blackwood.

In addition to the new zones that are set to be discovered, the showcase shared more about the new in-game system that’s coming to ESO. Tales of Tribute will be a new deckbuilding card game that’s being introduced with the High Isle expansion. This is intended to help players take some time out from questing and experience a game that the characters in Tamriel would play themselves. Tales of Tribute will also apparently also feature its own storyline for ESO players to explore as part of the High Isle experience.

There will also be new companions and factions introduced in the upcoming expansion, and with more details set to be released prior to High Isle’s launch in June, it’s definitely an exciting time to be an ESO player. For a detailed look at what’s to come in the High Isle expansion, you can watch the Chapter Preview in full here.

