Steelrising Gets New 5 Minute Gameplay Trailer

Fans looking forward to the upcoming action RPG Steelrising will be excited by the latest video shared by Nacon North America today. The publisher has shared a 5-minute long gameplay video that showcases some of the combat mechanics and exploration players can look forward to in Steelrising.

The video comes fresh off the back of the announcement that the game won’t make its previously scheduled release date of June. Instead, it’s been confirmed that the exciting-looking ARPG will launch on September 8th. While this news obviously came as a disappointment to fans eager to start playing, the team at Spiders and Nacon have tried to soften the blow with the unveiling of this new trailer.

Steelrising is set in a steampunk-inspired sci-fi version of the French Revolution in the 18th century. Players will see themselves taking on the role of Aegis, the stylish robot bodyguard of the Queen, Marie-Antoinette. The city of Paris is gripped in fear amidst the oncoming onslaught of Louis XVI’s mechanical army, and it’ll be down to Aegis to ensure that the city, and the Queen, don’t fall.

The gameplay showcased in this new video shows off exactly the kind of automatons that players will have to contend with, as well as displaying Aegis’ own range of motion and combat arsenal. All in all, it looks like a fascinating game with a pretty unique premise. The action shown in the new Steelrising video does look to be an improvement on Spiders’ other RPG work such as Greedfall, particularly in terms of the combat and character movement. Additionally, customisation options for Aegis are also showcased, demonstrating some of the available weapon attachments that can be used to modify Aegis’ appearance and fighting prowess.

You can check out the gameplay trailer in full here.

Steelrising is set to be released on September 8th and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

