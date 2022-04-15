New Sniper Elite 5 Video Details Weapons And Customisation

Rebellion Developments has released a new video showcasing the weapons and customisations players can look forward to trying out in the upcoming Sniper Elite 5. The WW2-inspired shooter, which is scheduled to release on May 26th, will give players access to a wealth of authentically designed weaponry and attachments.

The video examines how the development team at Rebellion went about ensuring accuracy and authenticity when creating the range of weapons included in the game. The team consulted military historian and star of TV’s Combat Dealers, Bruce Crompton, when planning the weaponry and made use of his extensive catalogue of World War 2 weapons and vehicles to help them replicate the visuals for each weapon and vehicle in-game.

Sound captures are also explored in the clip, which shows how Audio Director Graham Gatheral and Lead Audio Designer Joe Greig have worked meticulously to ensure the audio of each weapon’s gunshots and mechanical detail sounds remain historically accurate and cinematically authentic.

The video then goes on to showcase some of the customisation options available in Sniper Elite 5, with Head of Design Jordan Woodward and Senior Designer Lawrence Barnett explaining how weapons have been designed in granular detail in terms of their attachments. This means that weapon customisation has more options than ever before in Sniper Elite 5, with players being able to make use of a range of workbenches in-game in order to create and customise their guns in almost any way they see fit. These workbenches are designed to help players tailor their playstyle on the move, as they’re strategically located around the game’s battlefields and also located in resistance hideouts. This also means that loadouts will be flexible enough to be changed mid-mission, depending on the weapons and attachments players wish to implement throughout their game session.

Check out the video in full here.

Sniper Elite 5 is due to be released on May 26th for Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. It will also be available to play on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

