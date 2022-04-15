Free Next Week On Epic Games Store: Amnesia: Rebirth And Riverbond

PC gamers can get their hands on two excellent games for free on the Epic Games Store next week. Both Amnesia: Rebirth and Riverbond will be available from April 21st. Players will need the Epic Games Store installed on their PC to take advantage of the games up for grabs in the free play window, which will run for seven days and wrap up on April 28th. Currently, the games on offer for free play on the Epic Games Store are Insurmountable and XCOM 2, which are both available until April 21st.

Amnesia: Rebirth, from Frictional Games, is a first-person psychological horror adventure that takes place in the deserts of Algeria. The game is a new chapter in Frictional Games’ successful Amnesia horror series. With an unknown horror tracking their every move, players will need to explore their newfound surroundings and find their way back through a fog of lost memories in order to discover what they’re doing in the desert in the first place. Escaping the dread that follows players along their journey looks set to be pretty challenging indeed if the trailer is anything to go by.

The game has been highly popular since it launched in 2020 and promises to be a truly terrifying adventure through the limits of human endurance. It’s definitely one for fans of the horror gaming genre to try out. You can watch the trailer for the game here.

Also coming next week is Riverbond, from developer Cococucumber. This is an engaging couch co-op or single-player adventure game that takes voxels to a whole new level of cuteness. 1-4 players can team up and go questing through the world of Riverbond, causing chaos, shooting and smashing up the colourful scenery and frankly adorable-looking enemies as they go along. Check out the trailer below for more of an idea of the gameplay.

Both Anmesia: Rebirth and Riverbond will be available to play for free on the Epic Games Store from April 21st to the 28th.

Source