CD Projekt Red Busy With Multiple Projects In Addition To Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red has published its 2021 earnings report and has revealed some interesting details about the studio’s current and prospective game development plans. In the document, CDPR explains that alongside the current development of the next chapter of the Witcher franchise, the studio is currently busy working on “conceptual and research work on unannounced projects”.

This mysterious new work is taking place alongside CD Projekt Red’s other mainline projects, namely maintaining further support for Cyberpunk 2077 and of course, the recently delayed next-gen upgrade version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. An expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is also currently in the works, according to the studio’s report.

Figures shown in the report also confirm that as of February this year, over half of the studio’s staff are currently engaged in the development of the new Witcher game, which is referred to by CDPR as being a “new game in the Witcher IP”. We’re still in the dark as to the name of the new Witcher game, so for now it’s being referred to as the Witcher 4.

Additionally, the studio will be continuing to provide support for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, as well as developing a new, single-player mode for the deckbuilding title. Mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer will also be receiving continued support from CD Projekt Red.

Interestingly, CDPR has also made mention of its child studio The Molasses Flood, which is apparently doing “development work on an unannounced project based on one of our franchises”. What this could be is as yet unknown, but it’ll be interesting to see what The Molasses Flood does release as a result of this project.

It’s clear that 2021 was a productive and successful year to the studio, and that this year is shaping up to be an incredibly busy one too if these figures are anything to go by.

You can read the full information in the 2021 earnings report for yourself to find out about sales figures and future development plans.

