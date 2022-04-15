Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Dynasties of India Trailer

Game developers, Forgotten Empires have released a trailer for the upcoming expansion to Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition titled Dynasties of India. The new DLC will “Dive deep into the history and culture of the Indian subcontinent” and will mark the third expansion to the game. The real-time strategy title was first released in 2019 as a remaster of the 1999 game, Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings. It features significantly updated graphics which support 4k resolution and loads of new content. Check out the game’s newest update, Dynasties of India, below.

According to developers, “With this new iteration comes three new civilizations—the Bengalis, Dravidians and Gurjaras—each of which includes new unique units and technologies. Battle your way through three new campaigns spanning across India, uncover betrayals and reclaim your lands while immersing yourself in the stories of history. While you vie for power, you’ll unlock several new achievements on your Xbox or Steam account!” The past expansions to Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition both released in 2021 and were titled The Lords of the West and Dawn of the Dukes. While the past DLC packs introduced players to the Burgundians, Sicilians, and Central Europe, Dynasties of India ventures a bit further east.

Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Dynasties of India will grant players “three fully voiced campaigns.” In addition. the new content “provides a broad range of added content, including nine new units, new buildings and new achievements.” Check out a full break down of the three new civilizations below.

Bengalis : Navigate the winding rivers and dense jungles of Bengal as you build a thriving economy to fuel unstoppable armies of elephants. The Bengali unique unit is the Ratha, a sturdy chariot that can switch between melee and ranged attack modes.

: Navigate the winding rivers and dense jungles of Bengal as you build a thriving economy to fuel unstoppable armies of elephants. The Bengali unique unit is the Ratha, a sturdy chariot that can switch between melee and ranged attack modes. Dravidians : Seize control of the lucrative Indian Ocean trade routes and utilize advanced metallurgy as you build one of the wealthiest sea empires of medieval Asia. The Dravidian unique units are the Urumi Swordsman, a warrior wielding a scathing flexible sword, and the Thirisadai, a massive vessel that dominates the high seas.

: Seize control of the lucrative Indian Ocean trade routes and utilize advanced metallurgy as you build one of the wealthiest sea empires of medieval Asia. The Dravidian unique units are the Urumi Swordsman, a warrior wielding a scathing flexible sword, and the Thirisadai, a massive vessel that dominates the high seas. Gurjaras: Ride swift mounts across the fertile fields and open plains of western India and unleash diverse armies of sturdy warriors upon your enemies. The Gurjara unique units are the Shrivamsha Rider, a speedy cavalry unit that can dodge enemy attacks, and the Chakram Thrower, an infantry unit that unleashes volleys of deadly metal discs.

Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Dynasties of India is now available to preorder despite not yet having a release date. Gamers can find this real-time strategy game on PC via Steam and PC Game Pass.

