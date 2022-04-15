FIFA 22 has received its latest patch notes and update, title update 9. The new update is available now for all platforms except the Nintendo Switch. The new update makes changes to various aspects of the game however the stand-out change for most players will be the removal of Russia from the game. The Russian national team and all Russian clubs in the game have been removed as of the new update. Spartak Moscow’s home stadium, Otkritie Bank Arena, has also been removed from the game. Any players who had a Russian club as their favorite will now be defaulted to having PSG as their favorite club. This can be changed in the menus so players can pick a different club as their favorite.

For the full updates and changes to FIFA 22 in title update 9, check out the full patch notes below.

FIFA 22 Title Update 9 Patch Notes

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated CONMEBOL competitions. Updated CONMEBOL Libertadores seeding in Career Mode and Tournaments. Updated CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana competition structure for Career Mode. Added clubs who qualified for the 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana group stages where appropriate and updated rosters for existing clubs. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADirectfor updates on when this will be live in-game.

Updated some player portraits, kits, badges, ad boards, trophies, flags, logos, banners, broadcast and presentation packages, and interview backdrops.

Favorite Club selection has been changed to PSG if the Russian national team or any other Russian team was previously selected.

Removed the Otkritie Bank Arena.

Removed the Russian national team and other Russian teams. Arena player and goalkeeper selections have been changed to PSG players if players from the Russian national team or any other Russian team were previously selected. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADirect for updates on when this will be live in-game.



Gameplay

Addressed the following issue:

In a rare situation, the player controlled goalkeeper did not drop the ball when requested, preventing the match from resuming normally.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Packs of the same name were opened in the order they were received instead of the player selection. This issue has been previously posted on the EASF Tracker.

The match lobby Ping Indicator did not always display correctly and would sometimes incorrectly show nine digit numbers. This was a visual issue only and had no impact on a player’s connection. This issue has been previously posted on the EASF Tracker.

Some Badge Items incorrectly displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

The Russian national team and other Russian teams are no longer available in any competition when starting a new save. As a result, these teams will not be present in any competition and players cannot be offered a Russian national team management contract.

Added a new intro video for the CONMEBOL Sudamericana competition.

Pro Clubs

Made the following changes:

Kit selections have been changed to PSG if the Russian national team or any other Russian team kit was previously selected. Players can select different kits.

Stadium selection has been changed to the default Pro Clubs stadium if the Otkritie Bank Arena was previously selected. Players can select a different stadium.

Removed Russian themed stadium customization items.

