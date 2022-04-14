Cyberpunk 2077 Has Sold Over 18 Million Units

Cyberpunk 2077’s release back in 2020 was a rocky one, with players reporting many bugs and issues with the game causing it to be unplayable for a large percentage of gamers. This led to many who paid full price for the latest CD PROJECKT RED title demanding refunds. Sony even removed the game from their digital store completely.

That was until the PS5 and Xbox Series upgrade was delivered to us in February, finally allowing players to experience the game they had paid for 2 years prior.

An announcement made today on Twitter has shown that the game has sold over 18 million copies, which is an incredible feat considering where the game started. The below image states that this figure was correct as of April 14, 2022 and that this estimate has been made according to information gathered from its distributers.

Now, it appears that the developer has outlined its production plans for the open-world RPG game. The plans were announced via a post on Twitter, and stating plans such as development plans for an expansion, and further support for the game as well as their plans for other titles such as the new Witcher game.

As well as the above development plans, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page added further comment, stating that the developer plans to release the upcoming expansion sometime in 2023 and that more details would be coming soon. Take a look at that tweet below:

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

It will be interesting to see what new things come to Cyberpunk 2077 this year, and next as it finally (and hopefully) gets to thrive like it once should have.