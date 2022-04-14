The Last Cube Demo Out Now On Steam

Are you craving a good puzzle game like no other, is finding one the hardest puzzle of all? One that ticks that very box is The Last Cube, and a demo for the game has been released that will tempt you into buying the real thing. This game offers humor and a delightfully atmospheric setting that you might not have seen since Portal, so get over to Steam now to give the demo a try.

You could be sitting there right now trying to decipher what this game actually is, could it really be one of a kind? You will be playing as the last sentient cube, and you must try to overcome obstacles and find numerous secrets that consist of special stickers that you can place onto the side of your cube. As the cube keeps rolling (how a cube rolls we don’t know, but just go with it) your puzzle-solving abilities will expand. The levels in this game are split into six biomes, but in this demo, you will only experience two – this is enough to get you hooked, that’s for sure.

The Last Cube really does offer amazing but tricky puzzles that intend to leave you stumped. And it’s not just the puzzles that are trying to defeat you, but the brutality of the game’s architecture and the hazardous environment will also prove tricky to maneuver past The game also offers several bonus stages that will be littered across the in-game world, but only the best puzzle solvers will be able to access these, so make sure you always keep switched on – you don’t want to miss a trick.

Improx Games creative director Max Samarin spoke about the game in a recent interview, “We’ve been blown away by the amount of support we’ve received for The Last Cube, and so we only thought it right that we give a little something back, which is why we released the demo for the game”. Samarin added, “By releasing the demo, we hope that we can give others a chance to fall just as much in love with The Last Game as we have”.

The demo is about 40 minutes long, which is a lovely little bitesize chunk, you don’t want to get greedy now. The full game is available to buy on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch for $19.99 / €19.99.

Source