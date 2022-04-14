Saints Row Getting “Ultimate Customization” Presentation Next Week

Saints, we've got something that's gonna knock your customized 🧦 off coming April 20! Set your reminders to see how to #BeYourOwnBoss with #SaintsRow Ultimate Customization Showcase! YouTube: https://t.co/foeLuMO3Kt

Twitch: https://t.co/fIIhpFiddm pic.twitter.com/9BYlZV03Ko — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) April 14, 2022

Saints Row was actually the first true Grand Theft Auto clone on the market. And at first, it didn’t do much to differentiate itself from the franchise it copied itself from. But then, with Saints Row The Third, the game took things into overdrive and ensured that it carved out its own legacy via over the top antics, characters, and missions that just boggled the mind. The fourth game added superpowers to the mix and an expansion that literally took a fan-favorite character to the underworld. Hard to top all of that, right?

Well, that’s one way of looking at it. Because the franchise is getting a reboot and a new flavor. Saints Row this time around will be about a group of friends in a place called Santo Ileso. The place is littered with crime and groups trying to take power within it. But you and your friends are starting your own group to become “Self Made” and the chaos that comes from it is all part of the plan.

Volition, the team behind the franchise as a whole, revealed on Twitter that they’re going to show off just how customized things are going to get for players via the “Ultimate Customization Showcase” on April 20th.

Get it? On 420?

The series has honestly been good for customization in the past in regards to how “the Boss’ looks. You could have them as male or female, change their muscle tones, outfits, facial features, have voice options, and more. Heck, in SR4 you had a voice option to be Nolan North!

So being that this reboot is aiming to bank on new abilities and features that the other titles didn’t have access to, you can bet that there’s going to be a LOT more options and that the Boss will be truly “Self Made”…by you.

