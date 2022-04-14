Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Won’t Arrive This Year

Cyberpunk 2077 is forever going to be marred by two things. One: it’s exceptionally long development time that did build up hype for it…but also made many wonder if it could live up to it. And two: it being released in a broken form so that many players (especially those that didn’t have roided out PCs or the highest-end consoles) couldn’t truly enjoy what the game was. The post- launch fixes have steadily come out, but not at the fastest of rates. And promised DLC and expansions were pushed back, or delivered in the most lame of ways (I.E. getting “one new clothing item” as a “big release”).

But now, the team at CD Projekt Red have revealed a detailed blueprint for Cyberpunk 2077 and their other titles in 2022 and beyond. It happened during a financial call and in it, they explain that work on an expansion is happening right now, and that it’ll release in 2023. So the first true expansion is happening more than likely two years AFTER the game released…and we still can’t say whether the game will be fully “fixed” by then.

Although it should be noted that “further support” was part of their detailed plan for the year. Though how exactly that breaks down is anyone’s guess at this point. CD Projekt Red also noted how they’re working on things like the next Witcher game, GWENT and more.

Is this the news that Cyberpunk fans were hoping for? Not likely. They likely wanted more concrete about what to expect from future updates, if there was anything to expect at all. Yes, the game did sell well enough, but, it came at a very high cost in terms of critical and fan blasting. Not to mention, those sales don’t reflect the number of copies returned or refunded.

So for CD Projekt Red’s sake, their “support and expansion” for the game better be really good.

Source: Twitter