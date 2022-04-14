Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Nearly Done Filming?

Actual interrogation of Porkchop, our video assist guy & one of the leading suspects. Is Invisalign an excuse? You tell me. #RickandMorty #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/rn7u3b053Z — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 13, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is going to be the end of an era in some ways. Because when James Gun first brought the “bunch of A-Holes” to live in live-action for the first time, there were honestly no expectations for these characters because no one really knew who they were. But through Gunn, they were shown off in the most unique and fun way possible, and suddenly they became one of the most important groups in not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in all of pop culture. So thus, with this third movie, which is set to bring an end to their story…people are excited for it.

As well as sad to see it ending, of course. Granted, there is still some Guardians of the Galaxy stuff to come out like the Holiday Special and they could appear in future Marvel films, but for now…this is the end.

Or at least, it will be when the film comes out to theaters. As of where we are right now, James Gun noted in a thread on Twitter (see above) that there are still 13 days in production left. Though obviously that could change via reshoots and such.

Still, it’s good to know that the movie is almost done filming, even though it comes out next year in May, so we’ll have a bit of a wait until the GOTG returns.

We do know some things about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 though, including Chris Hemsworth having a role in it, and the character of Adam Warlock will have an appearance as well. It’ll also settle the question of Gamora that was lingering after Avengers Endgame.

All in all, this final film of the trilogy has a lot to do, but given his track record, we can trust James Gunn to get it done right:

Source: Twitter