Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gets Japanese Release Date

Dragon Ball Super was due to get a new movie this month (well, in Japan at least) and on one fateful day in March, Toei Animation released the news that the new film was getting delayed. It led to fans needing to revaluate their lives and definitely needing to reschedule their… schedules, whilst also wondering when this new Dragon Ball Super film would be hitting the silver screen. Well, not to fear anymore because Toei have today released the news that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero now has a new Japanese release date, which will be the 11th of June.

The film was originally supposed to come out on the 22nd of April but had to be delayed because of the unforeseen Toei Animation hack that made the news last month. So, it seems as if they have curtailed that problem for now and have celebrated by setting a new release date for this film, giving all you fans something to cheer about.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be the 21st film in the Dragon Ball franchise and the 2nd to use the ‘Super’ branding after Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which was released back in 2018 to some impressive reviews from critics and fans of the series. The plot is supposedly going to focus on Gohan (which is about time) and will situate him as the possible hero of this new film. It has been several years since Gohan has even been relevant, so the rumors of him being the main character and taking the shine off his dad could be a masterstroke. Although, Goku being Goku, there is a slim chance that Earth’s mightiest warrior would ever play second fiddle to someone else unless he is dead, which was the case when Gohan defeated Cell, all those years ago.

Stay tuned for the film when it comes out anyway, but as we all know, it will be at least another 12 months before the English dub comes out, so you’ll have to make do with the Japanese version for now. Check out the trailer to refresh your mind as well.

