Overwatch Heroes as Marvel Characters in Crossover Art

One outstanding Overwatch fan artist has designed all heroes in the Overwatch game with a Marvel comic book skin and many fans and players want Blizzard to add these beloved fan-favorite heroes suits to the game.

Many popular multiplayer game titles like Fortnite have frequently added crossover skins featuring Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and other fan-favorite popular franchises. Unfortunately, Overwatch hasn’t really done anything like this, minus a handful of promotional skins, but players are hoping and craving for this to change in the future.

On April 12th, an artist Redditor going by the username of Xtremee__ghost posted a series of photos showcasing every single Overwatch hero in a Marvel skin. These skins weren’t just limited to Avengers but also Defenders skins such as The Punisher, and also X-men skins like Wolverine and Deadpool.

These fan-favorite skins for this popular game have something for every fan to enjoy and we can only hope that Blizzard will take inspiration from this artist and bring us Marvel-inspired skins for our favorite characters.

Fans are Amazed by Overwatch Marvel Skins

The created designs from the Reddit artist will instantly catch the eyes of anyone familiar with comic books. Just to name a few, Zenyatta as Doctor Strange, Torbjorn as Wolverine, Reaper as Deadpool, Genji as Daredevil, and Junkrat as Green Goblin. That’s just to name a few from this amazing lineup.

Fans of both the beloved comic book heroes and Overwatch are insanely impressed by the designs and are hoping that Blizzard would consider working with Marvel down the line. “Zarya as Colussus with pink hair is the greatest gender-bend I’ve ever seen, it so fits. I want this skin in-game now,” one player said.

One person also made a comment about wanting Widowmaker as The Winter Soldier which would be another amazing gender-bend.

“…I wish this was real,” a fan applauded.

While we probably never seen such a crossover in Overwatch 1, with the Overwatch 2 beta coming on April 26th, there’s a chance and hope that Blizzard rethinks its event strategy and will make these Marvel skins a relatively for its gamers.

