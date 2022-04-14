Bethesda Launcher Migration Begins On April 27th

As announced by Bethesda earlier this year, the Bethesda Launcher has been earmarked for sunsetting this year. In a new update, players have now been given a date upon which the migration of the launcher will take place. According to a new post on Bethesda.net, the process of migrating will begin at the end of this month, starting on April 27th.

Players will need to make sure they migrate their games and Wallet from the Bethesda launcher across to their Steam account in order to continue playing the games in their Bethesda.net library. It’s clear that Bethesda is keen to reassure players that their games and funds in their current Bethesda.net accounts will remain safe during the migration process. The process is expected to be fairly straightforward, but further information and guidance will be provided once the migration window opens.

In addition to the movement of games and Wallet contents (including in-game virtual currencies), your Friends List on certain Bethesda.net games will be merged to Steam after the migration process has taken place. This includes Fallout 76, DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Rage 2, and DEATHLOOP.

Players who have been so far using the Bethesda Launcher are urged to begin the migration process as early as they can, using the instructions that will be provided in the coming weeks. It’s important that players are aware that the launcher itself will be sunsetted fully on May 11th. After that time it will no longer be possible for players to access or play their games through the Bethesda Launcher. So, it’s important that players familiarise themselves with the FAQs provided in the update post if they’re unsure of where to start the process.

You can read the full update, including the FAQ’s about the migration process over at the Bethesda website.

Source