Hardspace: Shipbreaker Launches May 24th, Play Day One With PC Game Pass

Spacefaring salvage simulation game Hardspace: Shipbreaker will be launching in full on May 24th, it has been announced. The release date has been unveiled in a brand new reveal trailer, which shows some of the gameplay that players can look forward to in the full release. In addition, Hardspace: Shipbreaker developers Focus Entertainment have confirmed that the game will be available to play on Day One for holders of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

You can check out the release date trailer in full right here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMwA5txM9Nc

The game, which has so far been in Early Access on Steam since June 2020, focuses on high-tech salvage missions deep in space. As part of the Lynx Corporation, players must cut, break down and salvage what they can from a number of technically impressive space ships far out in the depths of the galaxy. There’s a high potential for failure and plenty of simulated dangers to contend with, which has made this space sim pretty engaging for those who’ve been playing it already.

Players across the world have been enjoying Hardspace: Shipbreaker in Early Access for roughly the last year and a half, so the news of its full release will come as a pleasant surprise to its current player base and newcomers alike.

Including the game as a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass for PC is also bound to be well-received by gamers who haven’t yet had a chance to play the game. As far as space sims go, this one has definitely been one to watch, with many outlets praising it as a fantastic entry into the physics genre of gaming. As a gravity-free sandbox experience, Game Pass for PC holders are bound to get some major space-based enjoyment out of this game when it releases at the end of May.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is due to be released on May 28th in full on Steam and PC with Xbox Game Pass for PC.

