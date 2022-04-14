Fueled Up: Co-Op Spaceship Recovery Game Announced

Developers Fireline Games has announced a totally new co-op spaceship recovery game titled Fueled Up, releasing later this year. This game will be enjoyed by up to four players who will act as crewmates as they fuel, fix, and rescue various damaged spaceships “before the evil space octopus gets its tentacles on them.” Along with the game’s announcement, a new trailer was released giving a demonstration of Fueled Up‘s gameplay. Check it out below and beware of the adorable space cats!

This science-fiction multiplayer game will have players “Return the spaceships to safety while dealing with unexpected dangers like wormholes, asteroid showers, and space squids. Keep the engines fueled up, fix hull breaches, and extinguish fires or risk the ship blowing up! There are no boring days in the life of a spaceship recovery engineer!” It sounds like an incredibly fun game to experience with friends, especially for fans of adorable animals and science fiction.

According to developers, some of the key features of Fueled Up are as follows:

Intense Couch Co-Op Fun – Enjoy a game where teamwork, a rapid pace, and multiple task juggling combine with heavy doses of chaos and laughter. Mix careful planning with split-second decision-making to make it back to base!

– Enjoy a game where teamwork, a rapid pace, and multiple task juggling combine with heavy doses of chaos and laughter. Mix careful planning with split-second decision-making to make it back to base! Online / Local Multiplayer and Controller Sharing – Work with your crewmates in both local and online multiplayer. Only one controller? No problem! Share it with your friend and save spaceships together.

– Work with your crewmates in both local and online multiplayer. Only one controller? No problem! Share it with your friend and save spaceships together. Bonus Challenges – Returning safely not enough? Craving even more excitement? Each level offers extra objectives to test your skills and prove there’s no task too challenging for you and your crew!

Unfortunately Fueled up doesn’t yet have a release date other than “2022” but when it does launch, it will be available on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

Source