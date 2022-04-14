Niantic Announces Peridot – An AR Twist On Tamagotchi

The company behind Pokémon Go, Niantic has unveiled their next game titled Peridot. It is an adorable virtual pet game that basically seems to take the idea of classic games such as Tamagotchi and Neopets and give them an AR twist. Niantic has been trying to recreate the revolutionary success it had with Pokémon Go since the game first launched in 2016. Could Peridot be it? In the mobile game company’s announcement, a fun trailer was also released. Take a look at it below!

An imaginative new friend. A story that’s completely yours. Peridot, a real-world adventure pet game where you raise, care for, and breed one-of-a-kind adorable creatures. Pre-register today to stay up-to-date on our development! https://t.co/mMAQke9HiB pic.twitter.com/0RT5FRXC5G — Peridot (@playperidot) April 13, 2022

Senior Producer of Niantic Ziah Fogel said on the new pet game, “If pets are a part of your life, you already know the joy that they can bring. The simple act of caring for an animal and watching them grow is immensely rewarding, especially when you’ve forged a real bond with your pet.” Adding, “Introducing Peridot: an all-new, real-world AR mobile game, and original franchise that puts the joy of caring for, raising, and breeding adorable one-of-a-kind creatures in your hands.”

As the story goes, “After thousands of years of slumber, Peridots (or Dots for short) are waking to a world vastly different from the one in which they used to roam, and they’ll need our help to protect them from extinction.” The upcoming mobile game will allow players to foster their own Peridots and according to Niantic, “These are creatures who feel so real, you’ll love every moment raising them from birth to adulthood. While you explore the world together, you’ll get to learn more about your cute new friends, develop a bond as you nurture and play with them, and work with other players to diversify their species.”

Peridot will feature daily tasks where players will have to pet, feed, and walk these adorable creatures. Each animal will also have their own unique desires such as preferring a certain location or a special treat. The pet game is going to have a soft launch where fans can pre-register to become a beta tester. Follow the source below to get involved!

