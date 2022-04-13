Dragon Age 4 Shaping Up To Be Something Amazing, Says Dev

It’s no secret that much of the gaming world is eagerly anticipating Dragon Age 4. Bioware is busy working on it at the moment, as well as developing the next instalment in the Mass Effect franchise. However, in a blog post recently shared by the studio, Dragon Age 4 is “shaping up to be something amazing.”

That’s according to the game franchise’s technical director Maciej Kurowski, who has been profiled in the blog post alongside Dragon Age Creative Director John Epler. In the update, they both shed some light on the current state of development of Dragon Age 4, in an effort to enlighten fans and “further pull back the curtain for a more transparent look into the process of making the games you love.”

According to Kurowski, improving things on the technical side of development has been key to giving the characters in Dragon Arge 4 more presence.

We take characters very seriously and do a lot of work to give them more personality than they have ever had in the past. I can’t say more yet, but we will over time! Maciej Kurowski, Technical Director, Dragon Age

What exactly these personality-filled characters in Dragon Age 4 will be like, we don’t yet know. However, it’s clear from the blog post that BioWare has been making use of an improved toolkit of technology in its development process for the game. Whatever the new main cast ends up being like, this update is good news for the Dragon Age community, who will be hoping that the next game will have an engaging line-up of characters as ever.

Although there’s not much else to go on in terms of details, even a small update on the progress of the game will be enough to keep its fanbase happy for the time being. Hopefully, giving more personality to the characters and making use of a range of new technical tools means that the next iteration of Dragon Age should be as special as is promised in this latest Community Update.

Source