TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Drops Special Footage

This is some really exciting news for all you Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans out there because the developers of the upcoming game TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, have just dropped their first behind-the-scenes video. The game is due to be released later this year and this new video aims to give fans a little something extra, whilst they wait patiently for the latest game in the franchise.

The video consists of Tribute Games co-founder Jean-Francois Major and Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert, as the two guys talk about their lifelong dreams of working on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle game. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will use a side-scrolling beat ‘em up style mechanic, and it is actually inspired by the 1987 animated series that everyone knows and loves. The two companies have finally teamed up after years of talks, and the two of them have been trying to figure out how to secure the rights to this new title which is based on those classic 1987 designs, a style that has become synonymous with the reptilian brothers.

In the video, Major said, “Contributing to an iconic universe like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles one is an incredible opportunity on any level, but even after completing a TMNT project a few years ago, I had always hoped I would be able to create an experience that was set in the original era that inspired so much childhood wonder”. Passion-filled nostalgia like that really cannot be beaten.

In the same video, Imbert spoke about some of his thoughts, “The reputation we’ve built with exceptional partners through modern classics like Streets of Rage 4 ended up being vital to the beginning of our journey with Nickelodeon and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. Tribute Games clearly shares our passion for this awesome world”.

The game itself is set to be released for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2022, although no specific date has been announced yet. If you want to watch the full video, then check it out below.

