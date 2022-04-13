Next-Gen Version Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Delayed Again

It doesn’t look like fans of the epic fantasy roleplaying game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be getting their hands on the upgraded, next-gen version of the game quite just yet. In a tweet released earlier today, CD Projekt RED has confirmed that the next-gen upgrade isn’t going to be ready to release on time as expected. This is apparently due to the fact that they’ve decided to finish up working on the remainder of the remaster with their in-house team.

We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

The developers finished up their tweet thread by thanking fans for their understanding and promising to provide further updates as soon as possible. Understandably, this has caused quite the string of reactions on Twitter, with many questioning what could be going on at CDPR to keep causing the delays on the upgrade. However, some users have remained positive about the news, encouraging the team to take their time and ‘get it right, rather than rushing the job.

It may be that the move to shift work in-house for the remainder of development has something to do with wider world events though. One Twitter user pointed out that the team working on the graphical overhaul and prior to now was a Russian branch of Saber Interactive.

The team working on the port before this point was a Russian branch of Sabre Interactive. https://t.co/1GHt6JrHQZ — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) April 13, 2022

Rumours have been circulating for the last few weeks that work had ground to a halt on this part of the project due to tensions surrounding the current conflict in Europe. So it may be that Polish studio CDPR’s decision to push the release back and work in-house is rooted in a real-world stance, after all.

Whatever the case may be, it appears that eager players will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the upgraded version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for their current generation consoles.

